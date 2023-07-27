Central Control & Command Centre to serve as nerve centre for Railways in emergency

NEW DELHI: A groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Control and Command Centre for Indian Railways took place in New Delhi on Wednesday, a release said. It will serve as the nerve centre for the whole of Indian Railways in situations of emergency, the release said.

Sanjay Chander, Director General of the Railway Protection Force (RPF ), attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The Central Command and Control Centre building will serve as headquarters for data monitoring, CCTV analysis, data analysis and works related to cyber operations etc., with respect to all zones of Indian Railways for the purpose of which video screen of each zone will be placed in the monitoring hall, the release said. More than 50 staff will work round the clock in various shifts in the monitoring and analytic cell, it said.

The building will consist of a 60-person capacity conference hall, gymnasium facility, cafeteria and suites for dignitaries. The project will be constructed in 2 phases. Amounts of Rs 4.5 crore and Rs 13.5 crore were sanctioned for both phases.