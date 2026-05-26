CBI team conducts probe at house of Twisha Sharma's in-laws, later meets her family

The probe agency sleuths, comprising some women personnel, met Singh's family members at her residence in the Katara Hills area, they said.

Later, the CBI team went to the Army Cantonment Kurushetra Mess in the old city's Shahjehanabad area to meet Twisha's family and is currently camping there.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took over the probe into the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at her marital home here on May 12, and registered an FIR against her lawyer husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.