CBI gets custody of Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, takes him to his Bhopal home

Earlier, Samarth, who is a lawyer, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police from Jabalpur and brought to Bhopal, where he was sent to police remand for seven days by a magistrate court, Advocate Ankur Pandey told PTI Videos.

As Samarth Singh's custody is no longer required by the SIT because the probe has been transferred to the CBI, the accused was produced in court, where the federal agency sought his remand, the lawyer said.

Accordingly, the court remanded Samarth in CBI custody. Since the custody of the accused and all related documents have now been handed over to the CBI, any further investigation in the case will be conducted by the central agency, he said.