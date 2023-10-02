Caste census has revealed economic situation of everyone: Nitish Kumar

PATNA: After the Bihar Government released caste survey data, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration stating that the survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. The Bihar government released caste survey data, with the figures that have ramifications for the Lok Sabha polls next year, showing that Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Extremely Backward Class (EBC) together account for 63 per cent of the state's population.



"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!" Bihar CM posted on X (Formerly Twitter). "The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature. It was decided with the consent of all 9 parties of the Bihar Assembly that the state government will conduct a caste-based census from its own resources and its approval was given by the Council of Ministers on June 6, 2022. On this basis, the state government has conducted caste-based census from its own resources," he said.

"Caste-based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On the basis of this report, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections," he added. He further said that soon a meeting of the same 9 parties of Bihar Assembly will be called regarding the caste-based census conducted in Bihar and they will be informed about the results of the caste-based census.

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav also reacted to the caste survey report and called it a "historic moment". "Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we all have become witnesses of this historic moment. Despite many conspiracies of BJP, legal hurdles and all the conspiracies, today Bihar government released the caste-based survey," the former Bihar CM posted on X.

Lalu Yadav further said that these figures will set an example for the country in making holistic plans for proper development and progress of the deprived, neglected and poor and in giving representation to marginalized groups in proportion to the population. "The government should now ensure that each person has the same share as per their numbers. From the beginning, we have believed that all sections of society should have equitable rights over the resources of the state. When our government is formed at the Center in 2024, we will conduct a caste census in the entire country and oust the Dalit, Muslim, backwards and extremely backward BJP from power," he stated.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also called the caste survey report the "result of decades of struggle". "Decades of struggle achieved a milestone. This survey has not only provided caste data that was pending for years but has also given concrete reference to their socio-economic status. Now the government will quickly ensure the overall development and participation of the deprived sections in the light of these figures," Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

"History is witness to how the BJP leadership tried to hinder this through various means. Bihar has set an example for the country and has drawn a long line towards the goals of social and economic justice. Today what has happened in Bihar will be raised in the entire country tomorrow and that tomorrow is not far away. Bihar has again shown direction to the country and will continue to show it in future also," he added. The report of the caste-based survey conducted in Bihar was released at a press conference in the state capital.

"The extremely backward class is 36.01 per cent, the general category is 15.52 per cent and the Other Backward Caste (OBC) is 27 per cent," Vivek Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary said. According to the data, Scheduled Castes make up 19.65 per cent and the Scheduled Tribes 1.68 per cent of the population of the state.

The data also said that the Hindus comprise 81.99 per cent of the population, Muslims 17.7 per cent, Christians 0.05 per cent, Sikhs 0.01 per cent, Buddhists 0.08 per cent and other religions 0.12 per cent. The data said that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, is the largest and accounts for 14.27 per cent of the state's population.

Kushwaha and Kurmi communities form 4.27 per cent and 2.87 per cent of the population, the caste survey said. Bhumihars constitute 2.86 per cent of the population, Brahmins 3.66 per cent, Kurmis 2.87 per cent, and Musahars 3 per cent.

The total population of Bihar is more than 13 crore.