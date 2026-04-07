Cashless toll collection from April 10: Only FASTag, UPI across India

CHENNAI: From April 10, toll plazas across India will go fully cashless, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) mandating FASTag and digital payments for all transactions. The move aims to streamline traffic flow and push seamless digital highway travel nationwide.
As per the revised rules, cash payments at toll gates will be completely discontinued. All vehicles must use FASTag or electronic payment methods to pay toll charges. This amendment is part of the Centre’s push towards digitalisation of highway infrastructure, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Vehicles without FASTag can still cross toll plazas using UPI, but will have to pay 1.25 times the regular toll fee. If a vehicle fails to pay digitally, authorities may deny entry or exit at toll points. An electronic notice will be sent, and dues must be cleared within three days, failing which double the toll amount will be charged.
Only government vehicles on official duty will be eligible for toll exemption, subject to proper application or annual pass. Personal travel by government officials will not qualify. The earlier system of showing ID cards for exemption will no longer be valid.
Frequent travellers are encouraged to opt for the FASTag Annual Pass, which allows smoother and faster transit. Users can apply or renew via Rajmarg Yatra app or official NHAI and MoRTH websites. After payment through UPI, cards, or net banking, the pass gets activated within 24 hours and remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll crossings.
India has nearly 1,200 toll plazas, with around 1.16 crore FASTag transactions recorded daily. Toll collections are estimated to reach ₹82,900 crore in 2025-26, highlighting the scale of the country’s highway network and the shift towards digital payments.