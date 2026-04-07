Cashless toll collection from April 10: Only FASTag, UPI across India

Frequent travellers are encouraged to opt for the FASTag Annual Pass, which allows smoother and faster transit. Users can apply or renew via Rajmarg Yatra app or official NHAI and MoRTH websites. After payment through UPI, cards, or net banking, the pass gets activated within 24 hours and remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll crossings.

India has nearly 1,200 toll plazas, with around 1.16 crore FASTag transactions recorded daily. Toll collections are estimated to reach ₹82,900 crore in 2025-26, highlighting the scale of the country’s highway network and the shift towards digital payments.