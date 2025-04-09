FASTags: How to apply and attach – here’s a step-by-step guide

CHENNAI: FASTag is an electronic toll collection system introduced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to address the country's electronic tolling requirements. It is a small device based on radio frequency identification technology (RFID) that helps to carry out direct toll payments while the vehicle is in motion.

A FASTag is fixed on the windscreen of vehicles, enabling the account holder to make payment directly from the account linked with the FASTag.

Under the NHAI’s 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative, a vehicle can have only one FASTag.

To ensure the usage of FASTag, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed toll booths to charge double the fee if one enters the toll gate without a proper FASTag.

FASTag is mandatory for all vehicles, which include four-wheelers and above, carrying goods and/or passengers.

This means essentially all cars, commercial vehicles like buses and trucks, and even heavy machinery.

Two-wheelers are generally exempt from toll payments and therefore do not require a FASTag.

It is to be noted that Emergency vehicles are exempted from toll payments, they are encouraged to use FASTag for seamless movement across toll plazas.

Certain categories of vehicles, like those used by government officials or for public transport, may be exempt from toll payments, but they still need to have a FASTag.

HOW TO APPLY FOR FASTAGS: A STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE

One can buy a FASTag by applying online through bank websites or apps, or by visiting bank branches or designated points of sale like toll plazas or fuel stations

NHAI FASTag portal: https://fastag.ihmcl.com/

Bank websites: HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Axis, Paytm, Airtel Payments Bank, etc.

E-wallets: Paytm, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, PhonePe

Step 1: Visit the FASTag section of the Bank’s online portal.

Step 2: Click on ‘Buy FASTag Online’.

Step 3: Enter personal information and vehicle details in the form. Upload your photo and relevant documents.

Step 4: Pay online for the FASTag

HOW TO RECHARGE A FASTAG:

Step 1: Open your UPI app (e.g., Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM).

Step 2: Enter the virtual payment address "netc.vehiclenumber@UPI ID" (e.g., "netc.XX11XX1111@idfcnetc").

Step 3: Add the amount and pay from your linked bank account.

There are some additional options also to recharge a FASTag.

WhatsApp Chatbot: Some banks offer a WhatsApp chatbot for FASTag recharge.

Missed Call Facility: Some banks allow you to check your FASTag balance and recharge options by giving a missed call to a specific number.

Auto Recharge: You can set up auto-recharge with your FASTag issuer to automatically recharge your FASTag when the balance falls below a certain threshold.

You can also recharge the FASTag offline:

Step 1: Visit a toll plaza with a FASTag recharge facility.

Step 2: Inform the attendant of your vehicle registration number or FASTag ID and the desired recharge amount.

Step 3: Pay in cash or through a debit/credit card.

WHAT ARE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR FASTAGS:

Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle

FASTag application form

KYC documents such as Aadhaar card, driving licence, PAN card, voter ID card and passport

Your photograph

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF FASTAGS?

Reduce traffic congestion at toll plazas.

Minimize fuel wastage by eliminating manual transactions.

Enhance transparency and accountability in toll collection.

Promote digital payments and cashless transactions.

The FASTag once generated with vehicle details will be sent to the registered address.

HOW TO STICK YOUR FASTAG ON YOUR CAR?

Stick the FASTag on your car in just 3 easy steps:

Remove the adhesive liner from the sticker.

Paste the sticker on the windshield from the inside or stick it on the rearview mirror.

Gently press the sticker to affix it.

WHAT ARE SOME TIPS FOR FIXING FASTAGS:

Once you stick the FASTag on, don't try to remove it. Do not try to reposition your sticker, either.

Do not paste the sticker on a dirty or wet windshield glass.

Do not stick the FASTag using cello tape or other supplementary adhesive. If the adhesive on the sticker is not enough, get your sticker replaced.

WHERE TO STICK A FASTAG STICKER?

The best place for your FASTag sticker is on the top-middle of your vehicle's windshield, just below the rearview mirror.

This particular position ensures maximum readability and easy scanning at toll plazas, thus reducing time spent on queues at tolls.

WHAT ARE SOME IMPORTANT REMINDERS ABOUT FASTAGS:

FASTags need to be replaced when one buys a used car, as the previous one will be linked to the existing owner's bank account.

FASTags come with a validity of 5 years and need to be renewed when needed.