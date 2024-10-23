Cancellation of train services notified due to Cyclone Dana; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified the cancellation of following train services as a safety measure due to Cyclone Dana.

Train No 12830 Bhubaneswar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 12.10 pm on Thursday is fully cancelled.

Train No 12829 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10.00 am on Friday is fully cancelled.

Train No 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Express (via Katpadi) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 am on Thursday is fully cancelled.

Train No 22888 on Wednesday will run as per schedule, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.