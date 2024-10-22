28 Express trains cancelled due to Cyclone Dana; check details

CHENNAI: East Coast Railway has notified the cancellation of 28 express train services as a safety measure due to Cyclone Dana.

Train No 12552 Kamakhya – SMVT Bengaluru AC Express scheduled to leave Kamakhya at 1.50 pm on 23 October and Train No. 22603 Kharagpur – Villupuram Superfast Express scheduled to leave Kharagpur at 2.05 pm on 24 October, Train No. 22851 Santragachi – Mangaluru Vivek Superfast Express scheduled to leave Santragachi at 2.50 pm on 24 October, Train No. 12841 Shalimar – Dr MGR Chennai Central Coromandel Express scheduled to leave Howrah at 3.20 pm on 24 October, Train No. 12663 Howrah – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tiruchirappalli at 5.40 pm on 24 October, Train No. 12863 Howrah – SMVT Bengaluru Superfast Express (via Katpadi, Jolarpettai) scheduled to leave Howrah at 10.50 pm on 24 October, Train No. 12839 Howrah – Dr MGR Chennai Central Mail scheduled to leave Howrah at 11.55 pm on 24 October, Train No. 22644 Patna – Ernakulam Superfast Express scheduled to leave Patna at 2.00 pm on 24 October and Train no 06090 Santragachi – Dr MGR Chennai Central Special scheduled to leave Santragachi at 11.40 pm on 24 October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 22504 Dibrugarh – Kanniyakumari Vivek Express scheduled to leave Dibrugarh at 7.55 pm, Train No. 12840 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.00 pm, Train No. 12868 Puducherry – Howrah Superfast Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 2.15 pm, Train No. 22826 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Shalimar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 7.50 pm, Train No. 12897 Puducherry – Bhubaneswar Superfast Express scheduled to leave Puducherry at 6.50 pm and Train No. 12509 SMVT Bengaluru – Guwahati Express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on 23 October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 12842 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Coromandel Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 07.00 am, Train No. 22808 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi AC Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.10 am, Train No. 15227 SMVT Bengaluru – Muzaffarpur Express scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12.30 am, Train No. 06095 Tambaram – Santragachi Special scheduled to leave Tambaram at 01.00 pm, Train No. 12246 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Duronto Express scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.20 am on 24th October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 22888 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah Humsafar Express (via Katpadi) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 10.15 am and Train No. 12864 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi) scheduled to leave Yesvantpur at 10.35 am on 23rd October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 06087 Tirunelveli – Shalimar Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 01.50 am on 24 October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 22684 SMVT Bengaluru – Howrah AC Express (via Katpadi) scheduled to leave SMVT Bengaluru at 11.20 am and Train No. 22606 Tirunelveli – Purulia Superfast Express scheduled to leave Tirunelveli at 03.00 am and Train No. 06089 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Santragachi Special scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1.30 pm on 23 October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 22852 Mangaluru Central – Santragachi Vivek Superfast Express scheduled to leave Mangaluru Central at 11.00 pm on 26 October would be fully cancelled.

Train No. 22503 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Vivek Express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 5.25 pm on 23 October would be fully cancelled, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.