Bus services hit as transport workers begin strike across Karnataka, passengers stranded

BANGLORE: Employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations began an indefinite strike on Tuesday morning, severely affecting public bus services across the state and leaving passengers in the lurch.

However, Bengaluru city is not affected by the strike, according to the transport department. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation operates 99.8 per cent bus services, the department said.

Details shared by the department showed that the Kalyana Karnataka region, comprising Raichur, Ballari, Koppal, Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Bidar was worst hit with only 29.8 per cent government bus operations.

It shows that there was 59.4 per cent bus operations by the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NW-KRTC) and 43.9 per cent by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The unions went ahead with the strike despite a court stay, pressing demands including wage revision.

Buses remained parked at depots and only a few were seen running, as some staff chose not to participate in the strike. Some buses in rural areas operated as a few drivers opted to work for the convenience of students to ferry them to their schools, said sources in the transport department.

Due to disruption in bus services, attendance in schools, colleges and offices was thin in many parts of the state.

The transport corporations are learned to have roped in trainee bus drivers to manage the situation. Also, the private buses were also allowed to ply from the government bus terminals.

Initially, bus services were affected in Bengaluru but gradually the services improved in the city, Transport officials said.

Bus stands in major cities like Chikkamagaluru, Raichur, Chitradurga, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Madikeri, Shivamogga, and Kalaburagi saw heavy passenger rush, with thousands stranded and struggling to find alternate ways to reach their destinations.

Passengers faced difficulty due to the running of a limited number of buses, mostly those that went on the roads before the strike officially began.

Private bus operators and cab aggregators allegedly made a killing as a result of the strike, as passengers turned to them to reach their destinations.

Some passengers complained that autorickshaw drivers were charging exorbitant fares in Bengaluru. The protest began after talks between the workers' unions and the Karnataka government failed. The workers are demanding payment of 38 months' salary arrears and a wage revision effective January 1, 2024.

Despite the Karnataka High Court issuing an interim stay on the strike, the unions have decided to go ahead with their plan.

The HC had on Monday said that if the entire public transport operation was stalled, people are likely to be put to hardship, and therefore granted the interim stay till Tuesday, awaiting the outcome of negotiations with the government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday appealed to the unions to call off the strike. However, union leaders said they were unhappy with the government's offer to clear only two years of arrears and had received no clear assurance on salary revision.

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation president H V Anantha Subbarao said that they were not satisfied with the negotiation. "We want full 38 months' arrears," he said.

During a court hearing, the bench expressed concern over the long-pending wage issues and asked the government about the delay.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday appealed to the agitating transport employees to give up their adamant stand and join their duty. He said the state government has not called their demands unjust but the transport unions must understand the government’s position.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy want to help them. Now they should understand the situation. We have to take care of the citizens. They should not insist for things that are not possible," Shivakumar said.

The Deputy CM appealed to the protesting employees to understand that citizens are important to the government. "Everyone should cooperate. Some drivers and conductors have come for duty, whom I welcome. The livelihood of people is important. There is no meaning in your obduracy. Chief Minister will certainly help you if that can be done. You should not unnecessarily take a stand that disrespects the judiciary," Shivakumar said.

He asked the protesting employees to understand that they joined the transport services to serve society. Speaking to reporters, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the strike was peaceful.

"There are no reports of any (untoward) incidents. There could be some minor incidents but nothing major has happened. Police have made proper arrangements to ensure that peace is maintained," the Minister said.

People are facing difficulty, but if the entire services were disrupted, then it would have caused much trouble, Parameshwara said, adding there is a group among the transport employees who want to run the buses.

Minor incidents of stone pelting were reported in Kolar and Gadag but by and large the strike was peaceful

The BJP hit out at the Congress government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking them to come out of "deep slumber" and resolve the issue to ensure people don't face difficulties.

The main opposition party also raised questions about the state's financial position, while asking as to why the government is unable to fulfill whatever legal demands are there from the employees and ensure that they get back to work.