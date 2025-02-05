Bullet train: 100-metre-long steel girder launched over four railway tracks in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A 100-metre-long steel girder has been successfully launched over four railway tracks in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said on Wednesday.

This infrastructure work involved laying the metal framework over two tracks of Western Railways and two of the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) between Kim and Sayan villages in Surat district, said NHSRCL in a release.

The 100-metre-long steel structure, which is 14.3 metres wide and weighs 1,432 metric tonnes, was fabricated at a workshop in Bhuj and transported to the site by road for installation.

Leveraging Japanese expertise, India is increasingly utilising its own technical and material resources to build infrastructure under the “Make in India” initiative and the steel bridges for the bullet train project are a major example of this effort, it said.

This is the sixth steel bridge launched out of the 17 such structures planned in the Gujarat portion of the 508-km-long corridor.

Another 60-metre-long steel span will be erected over an irrigation canal adjacent to the tracks at the construction site, the release said.