Bomb threat to RGI Airport proves to be hoax

HYDERABAD: A bomb threat email to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGI) here turned out to be hoax, police said.

The airport customer care received a mail on Monday around 11.50 a.m. that a bomb had been planted in the airport, which would explode at 7 p.m.

The bomb threat sent the airport security into a tizzy. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the local police along with a bomb squad and dog squad carried out anti-sabotage checks. Officials said no explosives were found after a thorough check.

An official of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station said their team rushed to the airport after they received information that the airport received threatening mail. The team conducted a search but nothing suspicious was found.

On the basis of a complaint by the airport authorities, RGIA police registered a case under section 385 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and took up investigation. The official said they were trying to identify and nab the sender of the threatening mail.