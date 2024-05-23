Bomb threat scare for five-star hotels in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three five-star hotels in Bengaluru, including The Oterra, received bomb threats via email, on Thursday.

The police were subsequently prompted to conduct extensive search operations by deploying the bomb disposal and detection teams.

It was later, fortunately, confirmed to be a hoax.

Previously, at least eight schools in Bengaluru received a bomb threat email, which was later confirmed to be a hoax by the city police.

The threat comes against the backdrop of a bomb blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in the city on March 1.