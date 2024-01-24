Bomb threat for Delhi-bound flight, turns out to be hoax

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet on Wednesday received a bomb threat call for its Darbhanga-Delhi flight with more than 200 passengers that later turned out to be hoax and the aircraft landed safely at the airport in the national capital, officials said.

"A call was received at the SpiceJet reservation office about a bomb in the aircraft operating flight SG 8496 from Darbhanga to Delhi. The flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 6pm and the aircraft was moved to an isolated bay," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

An airport source said a full emergency for the SpiceJet aircraft was declared at the airport in the evening. There were around 210 passengers onboard the aircraft, the source added.

A Delhi police officer said an inquiry was conducted and it was found that the threat was bogus.

The airline said passengers were deplaned safely and that the "aircraft is undergoing a thorough search by security agencies".

