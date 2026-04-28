Blast at railway track in Patiala was attempted detonation, killed operator: Punjab Police

The explosion occurred at around 10 pm at the rail track dedicated for freight trains, police said.

The explosion also caused some damage to the track.

"Late night, we had received information about a low intensity explosion at a railway track near Shambhu-Haryana border. Immediately, I, along with the deputy inspector general of police and other senior officials, rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

"We found that it was not a low intensity explosion but an attempted detonation," the SSP said.

During the attempt, the person who was trying to carry out the detonation died, and his body has been recovered, he said.

Police said they have recovered a SIM card from the spot.