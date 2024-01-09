BJP's alliance a surrendered alliance: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi

NEW DELHI: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday criticised the ruling BJP as she termed their alliance as one of compulsion and a 'surrendered alliance' as compared to the INDIA bloc, an alliance of 26 parties, which reflects its democratic nature.

Chaturvedi claimed that other parties feel constrained and restricted in expressing their opinions or making decisions in the presence of PM Modi and Amit Shah, leading to what she termed a "surrendered alliance."

"Their alliance (BJP's) is an alliance of compulsion because everyone knows that they can only win if they support any kind of tyranny. They (BJP) have sidelined the country, democracy, and the constitution. And all the other parties also know that they will not be able to speak or make any kind of decision in front of PM Modi and Amit Shah, nor will they be able to present their side, so they have surrendered. This is a surrendered alliance," Chaturvedi told ANI.

In contrast, Chaturvedi praised the INDIA alliance, an alliance of 26 parties, for its democratic nature.

"INDIA alliance is an alliance of 26 parties. They may have differences of opinion, but that is the beauty of democracy. It is a topic of discussion. I hope that a decision will be taken on this as soon as possible and we will all fight this battle strongly for the Constitution of the country and for the people of the country and will be victorious in it," Chaturvedi said.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near. The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The bloc is struggling to resolve key challenges, including finalising seat-sharing arrangements and, most importantly, deciding on a PM face, while the BJP has started executing strategies it laid out in 2023 to secure victory in general elections.

