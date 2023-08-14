"BJP wants to turn Election Commission into...,": Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party wants to convert the Election Commission into its own party commission. Speaking at a press conference on the Bill moved by the government to remove the Chief Justice of India from the panel to select Election Commissioners, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP and RSS want to take the Election Commission under their control...they want to make Election Commission into a BJP commission."

Akhilesh Yadav accused the Election Commission of inaction when he had alleged that thousands of votes were cut from Samajwadi Party's voter list before the elections. "I had alleged that thousands of votes were cut from Samajwadi Party's voter list before elections. They had voted in 2019 but could not vote in 2022.

There are 18000 such voters whose votes were deleted. They are alive, staying at the same place but could not vote in 2022," the Samajwadi Party chief claimed. Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP government of ruining the power supply system set up by the Samajwadi government and said that the power crisis looms in the state even today.

"The Samajwadi Party is continuously raising the basic questions. Even today the power crisis is the same. The system of electricity which was made by the Samajwadi government has been spoiled by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Animals are roaming freely, vehicles are colliding with bulls and people are dying," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Speaking about the tragic loss of a newborn child in Lucknow since the mother could not book an ambulance and reach the hospital, Akhilesh said, "Even if you call, the ambulance it does not come. In Lucknow, a pregnant woman could not reach the hospital on time as she could not get an ambulance on call."

"Governor's House, Vidhan Sabha, CM Awas...all stay nearby. But no one came forward to help and the child died after birth. Deputy CM came in the last moment on the day of the last rites and played politics," Akhilesh Yadav said. Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly said that farmers should not expect anything from the Yogi Adityanath government, as the government has been grabbing land from the farmers.

Akhilesh Yadav questioned the Yogi government and said, "While you are talking about opening the doors of export for the farmers, how much has been exported till now? Trees are being cut in Ayodhya, plantation of trees is being shown on paper but forests are not visible. What happened to the crop insurance scheme? Will you be providing market to the farmers? There has been no progress on sustainable goal discussion. We haven't spoken on electricity yet."

Akhilesh Yadav further took a jibe at CM Yogi and said, "You are unable to appoint the DGP of your choice. The leader of the House started dynastic politics. You became the MP, then you became the head of the Math. What is the progress on the appointment of teachers?" Akhilesh Yadav also claimed that there is a rise in unemployment. "Yesterday the PM said that 13 crore people have been brought out of poverty, here the UP CM says that 5 crore people have been brought out of poverty which is not the fact. People in this government are creating a divide. If there is any incident against the daughters, then it should be condemned."