BJP trying to incite "hatred" among religions in country: Congress

HYDERABAD: The Congress party in the state in Monday alleged that the frustrated BJP, which got less seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, is trying to incite hatred among religions and castes in the country.

The Congress party welcomed the decision of Supreme Court to stay the order of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to display the names of their owners and staff on the hotels, shops and carts along the Kavadi (Kanwar) Yatra route which has created a stir in the country for the past few days, TPCC senior Vice President G. Niranjan said in a press conference here. The BJP ruled state governments are trying to create a gap between the people, he claimed and said the protests erupted across the country against the Uttar Pradesh government's directive to display the names of owners and staff on hotels, shops and carts along the Kavadi Yatra route which starts from today.

The devotees of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh take Ganga water from Haridwar and Varanasi and walk on foot to their respective places and do Abhisekham at Shiva temples, he said thousands of devotees participate in this yatra.

These rules were imposed with the malicious intention of keeping these devotees away from shops and hotels of other communities along the Yatra route, he pointed out.

It is an anti-national decision, he said that in some establishments staff from other communities were removed from the service.

Prime Minister Modi should take steps not to impose such rules anywhere in future, he demanded and said that Yogi Adityanath does not deserve for that name..

There will be no hatred in a real Yogi, but he is with full of hatred in himself, he alleged.