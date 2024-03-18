"BJP trying to 'grab' ECI for political purpose": TMC hits out at BJP over removal of WB DGP

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the removal of West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar and said that the BJP was trying to "grab" the ECI and other such organisations to fulfill their political purpose.

Speaking to ANI over the removal of the West Bengal DGP, Ghosh said, "The BJP is trying its best to grab organisations like ECI and others. They are trying their best to grab and monitor their jobs only to fulfil their political purpose. So, according to their program, their planning, and requests from different states, they have done this."

"The BJP is trying to help their state organisations because they know that in the elections, the BJP will be defeated in most of the seats in West Bengal. We are confident that the BJP may transfer a few of the officers but the public is with the Trinamool Congress and didi (Mamata Banerjee). The TMC will defeat the BJP," said the TMC leader.

This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued orders on Monday for the removal of West Bengal's Director General of Police, Rajeev Kumar, ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The DGP had been in the spotlight after the BJP and other opposition parties criticised the Bengal police for alleged inaction in giving justice to the victims of Sandeshkhali.

The Sandeshkhali area had been witnessing unrest after women protestors sought justice against alleged atrocities committed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

The ECI also issued orders for the removal of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal along with some other senior officials from various states.

The poll body ordered the removal of certain key officials from six states in what it termed a decisive move towards upholding the principles of free, fair and transparent elections.

Home Secretaries in six states-namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been asked to step down. Additionally, the secretaries of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have been removed.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission also directed all state governments to transfer officers connected with election-related work, who have completed three years or are in their home districts.

The officials who have been removed in these seven states were found to be holding dual charges in the office of Chief Minister in respective states, which may potentially compromise or be seen to be compromising the impartiality and neutrality required during the electoral process, especially in matters relating to law and order, deployment of forces, etc.

Through these measures, the Commission says it has ensured that all stakeholders uphold the highest standards of integrity and impartiality, thereby safeguarding a level playing field in the entire electoral process.