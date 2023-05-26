BJP trying to change history, Prez should inaugurate new Parliament building: JD-U

PATNA: With opposition parties deciding to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament house building, JD-U national president Lalan Singh has claimed that the BJP is trying to change the country's history.

"We would not become the part of history which the BJP is trying to change through the new parliament house... We will boycott the inauguration event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament house building. The President of India should inaugurate it. Who is the Prime Minister to inaugurate it?" Singh asserted.

Taking a dig at Sushil Kumar Modi who said that if opposition parties have objection over it, their leaders would avoid entering into the new building, Singh said: "If the government would change in future, it would be used for some other works."