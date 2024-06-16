BJP to protest in front of Vidhana Soudha against fuel price hike tomorrow: Karnataka LoP Ashoka

BENGALURU: Karnataka Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party Leader R Ashoka said that the BJP will mobilise bullock carts and bikes and organise a stir in front of the Vidhana Soudha on Monday to protest against the fuel price hike by the state government.

R Ashoka said, "We are against the increase in petrol and diesel prices by the state Congress government. Tomorrow, we are going to protest at Freedom Park in Bangalore at 11:30 am. This protest will be led by BJP State President BY Vijayendra and myself. We are going to protest against the Congress government across the state. The Congress government has increased the price of petrol and diesel because people did not vote for the Congress party in this Lok Sabha election."

R Ashoka and BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy released the poster, which displayed that Congress leaders had protested when petrol and diesel prices were increased under the previous state government. "Previously, Siddaramaiah protested during the price hike during our government," he said.

Siddaramaiah's video byte was also released by R Ashoka.

R Ashoka released the video of Siddaramaiah, in which he said that if he comes to power, he will reduce the price of petrol.

R Ashoka further said, "Siddaramaiah is an outgoing CM. He will not hesitate to sell the Vidhan Sabha while leaving the post of CM. Congress has given misfortunes in the last one year after coming to power. The people of Karnataka are being oppressed. He increased the price of milk and stamp duty. Electricity tax and house tax have been increased. Petrol prices increased by Rs 3, diesel prices increased by Rs 3.50," he added.

The increase in the price of petrol and diesel comes following an official notification from the Government of Karnataka, which indicates a revision in the sales tax levied on petroleum products.

The price of petrol has surged by Rs 3, bringing the cost per litre in Bengaluru to Rs 102.84, up from the previous rate of Rs 99.84. Similarly, the price of diesel has increased by Rs 3.02, raising the cost per litre from Rs 85.93 to Rs 88.95.

According to the Petroleum Dealers Association, the price has increased because the state government has revised the sales tax in the state, which is levied on petroleum products in the state.

According to the notification, the sales tax on petrol has been increased from 25.92 percent to 29.84 percent, while the tax on diesel has risen from 14.3 percent to 18.4 percent by the state government.

This significant increase in the sales tax has directly impacted the retail prices of both petrol and diesel across the state.

The move by the Finance Department of Karnataka aims to generate additional revenue for the state. However, it is likely to have a ripple effect on various sectors, including transportation and goods distribution, potentially leading to increased costs for consumers. The immediate implementation of these new prices has caught many residents and businesses by surprise, prompting concerns over the financial burden it may impose.