"BJP to lose its deposits in Telangana assembly polls": K Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party in view of the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday said that the BJP will lose its deposits this time adding that they have zero stakes in the state. The BRS MLC also noted that they don't take the BJP seriously in Telangana whereas Congress may put up a fight but can never be a competition.

"It is the BJP who has learnt from us. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been inspired by our schemes and now he's implementing these schemes across the nation. BJP as a party if you have any commitment, please do that for the state but do not create unnecessary hurdles. You lost deposits last time, this time we will make sure you lose deposits in all 119 seats," K Kavitha told ANI.

"So BJP has zero stakes. We don't have to take that party seriously in Telangana. Congress might put up a fight but can never be a competition to the BRS party," she added. When asked about the manifesto released by the BRS party on Sunday, K Kavitha said that their manifesto is the reflection of their leader's mind.

"We are very happy and proud that BRS released the election manifesto of 2023 yesterday. It is a manifesto that will set not only the state on a different course but also the country. We are into very good policy-making and we have continued that. Our manifesto is a very clear reflection of our leader's mind," the BRS MLC said.

Terming the guarantees promised by the Congress party as "tissue papers", Kavitha said, "Once our manifesto was out, both BJP and Congress got frightened and frustrated. The guarantees that Congress is giving are nothing but tissue papers because they themselves have no guarantee anywhere that they will ever come to power.

The guarantees that their leader Rahul Gandhi is giving are nothing but tissue papers." Meanwhile, in its manifesto released on Sunday for the November 30 elections, the BRS promised to provide LPG cylinders at Rs 400 each and increase financial assistance under the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers if voted back.

The ruling party in the state also announced to raise the social security pension amounts for the people of Telangana. The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.