BJP, RSS told 'lies' about Sonia Gandhi all her life; now she is telling the truth: Priyanka

She was referring to Gandhi's memoir released recently.

"For most of my mother's adult life in India, the BJP, RSS, and many others have said whatever they wanted to say about her. They have told lies, they have fabricated stories, they have completely invented things and she has been quiet. Now she is telling her story. She has a right to tell her story," the Wayanad MP asserted.

Priyanka was replying to reporters' queries regarding the BJP's reaction to her mother's book.

"For so long they have been telling lies about my mother. Now she is telling the truth. So obviously they are going to say that (it is false). What else can they say. Anyways, I am very happy they are reading her book," she added.