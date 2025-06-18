BJP rips into Congress after Modi tells Trump India won't accept mediation over Kashmir

NEW DELHI: The BJP said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conversation with US President Donald Trump on Operation Sindoor has "busted" every lie of the Congress, stating that if the opposition party does not believe in this, then it should be considered a "partner" of Pakistan.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said, "The Congress and its troll army simply can’t digest the fact that Prime Minister Modi told President Trump in clear terms — India neither needs nor accepts any third-party mediation."

"Congress must stop maligning India's firm and principled foreign policy just to feed its petty narratives," he said in a post on X.

"Every Congress lie has been busted," said BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla, lambasting the main opposition party.

The attack on the Congress from a number of BJP leaders came after Modi, earlier, set the record straight in a telephonic conversation with Trump, saying Operation Sindoor was "paused" following a request from Pakistan and not due to mediation or offer of a trade deal by the US.

In a 35-minute phone call with Trump on Tuesday, Modi briefed the US President on Operation Sindoor, launched by India against terror sites in Pakistan, and made it clear that countries that support terrorism must face the consequences.

The opposition party has constantly targeted the government over Trump's claim of mediating between India and Pakistan with his offer of trade deals to the two countries.

Following Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's statement on the phone call between the two leaders, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh continued with his swipe at Modi.

He demanded that the PM must immediately chair an all-party meeting on his return from his three-nation tour to brief leaders on what transpired in the telephonic conversation and take the nation into confidence.

The opposition party also termed the scheduled lunch between Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir and Trump a "huge setback" and said the PM should have conveyed India's displeasure on it to the US president during their telephonic conversation.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Modi made it clear to Trump that no third country mediated and that India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan.

"If Pakistan fires bullets, India will respond with bombs. Even after that, if Congress does not believe in India's stand, then it should be believed that Pakistan and Congress are team partners," he alleged.

Malviya alleged that under the Congress, India was seen as a "weak, third-world country". "Today, India is a rising power - a bright star in the global order. No amount of lies can dim that truth."

He also accused Ramesh of being a "congenital liar, much like Rahul Gandhi" after the Congress leader cited a January 2025 readout from the White House as the US statement on Modi's latest conversation with Trump.

Ramesh, however, acknowledged later that he made an "inadvertent error" and immediately rectified it.

Poonwalla said in a swipe at the Congress, "Shame on Congress. They are not INC but PNC: Pakistani National Congress."