BJP plans series of protests across Bengal to highlight farmers' plight

KOLKATA: Following instructions from the party's central leadership to launch an all-out attack against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the state unit of the BJP has decided hold a series of protest demonstrations across the state highlighting farmers' plight.

From next week, the peasants’ wing of Bengal BJP will organise protest demonstrations in all the districts, BJP spokesman Samik Bhattacharya told mediapersons on Saturday.

“The conditions of farmers in West Bengal are precarious. They are unable to sell their produce even at the minimum support price as ensured by the government. The police are resorting to massive oppression against the famers when the latter are protesting. That is why we have decided to hold protest demonstrations across the state from Monday,” Bhattacharya said.

According to Bhattacharya, the demonstrations will be organised in front of the offices of the district magistrates, sub-divisional officers, block development officers and the district police superintendents.

“However, the demonstrations will be organised under the banner of Kisan Morcha and the party flags will not be displayed during the protests,” Bhattacharya said.

“Trinamool Congress came to power in West Bengal through the peasants' movement. However, the conditions of the farmers deteriorated during the current regime. So time has come to unite the farmers and start a statewide demonstration,” Bhattacharya said.