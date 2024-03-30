BJP national general secretary appeals to Telangana CM to address issue of students' pending fee reimbursements

HYDERABAD: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay on Saturday appealed to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to urgently address the issue of pending fee reimbursements of students.

"I appeal to CM Revanth Reddy to intervene immediately and save the lives of students in Telangana with respect to mounting dues on fee reimbursement," he said in a post on X.

He highlighted that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government has not reimbursed the fees of degree, engineering, and PG college students for the last three years, leading to massive dues of Rs 7,800 crore.

"The previous BRS government had not reimbursed the fee of students in Degree, Engineering & PG colleges in the state from the last 3 years. Pending dues for reimbursement from the government amount to Rs. 7,800 crore," he said in the post.

He also pointed out that "the tokens for payment of Rs 750 crore to these colleges were provided, and those are expiring tomorrow."

Sanjay questioned the BRS government's indifference towards the students' plight and criticised the Congress for not taking any action despite their promise in the manifesto.

"Why was the BRS playing with the lives of students like this? Congress has listed this in its manifesto but despite 100 days of government, no action has been taken," he said in the post.

"This is an urgent matter that requires attention. Else, many students of Telangana will lose hope on their education & also on fee reimbursement policy," he said.