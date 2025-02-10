BJP member Dubey demands probe of USAID-funded outfits in India

NEW DELHI: BJP member Nishikant Dubey on Monday demanded that the government probe organisations funded by USAID in India, alleging that most such outfits worked to create unrest in the country and had links with the Congress party.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Dubey claimed the USAID funded organisations carried out protests against the Agniveer initiative of the government, backed caste census, and supported naxalism in the country.

Several Congress members rose in protest against Dubey’s remarks and sought to raise a point of order in the Lok Sabha, but were disallowed by presiding officer Sandhya Ray who said such provisions do not apply to Zero Hour proceedings.

Dubey said US President Donald Trump has shut down USAID which spent money only to bring down governments all over the world.

Later, Congress members met Speaker Om Birla to register their objections to Dubey being allowed to make unsubstantiated claims in the House.

Congress member Saptagiri Ulaka from Koraput raised the issue of railway connectivity in south Odisha.

Congress member Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj in Bihar demanded that the Surjapuri community be included in the central list of OBCs.

Congress member Namdeo Kirsan from Gadchiroli-Chimur in Maharashtra demanded that the central pension scheme for old artistes be reinstated.

BJP member Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack in Odisha demanded that freedom fighters be given free first class pass to travel in Vande Bharat trains.

Shiv Sena-UBT member Arvind Sawant demanded erecting a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in the premises of the Central Railway Headquarters in Mumbai.