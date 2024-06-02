BJP leads in Arunachal Pradesh amid initial count trends

NEW DELHI: The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh is leading in one assembly seat according to early trends from postal ballots, officials reported on Sunday. The National People's Party (NPP) is ahead in one constituency.

According to the Election Commission data, BJP's Tsetan Chombay Kee leads in Kalaktang, while NPP's Yeshi Tsewang and independent candidate Tenzin Nyima Glow are leading in Dirang and Thrizino-Buragaon, respectively.

Notably, the BJP had already secured 10 seats unopposed in the 60-member assembly in elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on April 19's first phase. Despite inclement weather, numerous supporters braved the rain to gather near counting centers as vote counting for the remaining 50 seats began at 6 am.