BJP leaders, who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in first phase of Bihar polls: Rahul

BANKA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that BJP leaders, who had exercised their franchise in Delhi, also cast votes in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls.

Gandhi, addressing an election rally in Banka, also asserted that the Congress produced evidence of “vote chori” (vote theft) in the Haryana polls, and the Election Commission cannot deny the charges.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha had on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana assembly polls last year were "stolen", citing electoral list data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure the party's victory.

“I came to know yesterday that BJP leaders who cast votes in Delhi, also voted in the first phase of Bihar polls (on Thursday),” the former Congress president said.

“Out of the 2 crore voters in Haryana, 29 lakh electors are fake... The BJP indulged in ‘vote chori’ in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana, and now they are trying to repeat it in Bihar. But, I am certain the people of Bihar will not allow this to happen in their state,” Gandhi asserted.

He also accused the NDA government of encouraging youth to make social media reels to “divert attention from pressing issues”.

“Reels are the addiction of the 21st century,” Gandhi said.