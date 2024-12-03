BJP leader Girish Mahajan meets Eknath Shinde, discusses swearing-in ceremony

THANE: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan met Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Monday. Shinde, who had been suffering from a throat infection and fever, is recovering well.

Mahajan stated that during their meeting, they discussed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, which is scheduled for December 5. He also underlined that there are no conflicts among the leaders of the Mahayuti alliance.

"I came here to meet Eknath Shinde, who has not been well for the past few days. There is no displeasure. We sat together for an hour and had a conversation. He also discussed preparations for December 5, and I shared some thoughts as well. We have a lot of work to do for the people of the state, and we are going to work together for them," Girish Mahajan told reporters after his meeting with Shinde. Earlier on Sunday, Shinde had confirmed that he had recovered from the fever and was in good health.

On Thursday evening, Shinde, along with Devendra Fadnavis (widely considered the frontrunner for the Chief Minister's position), Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi to discuss the ongoing deadlock over the Chief Ministerial role.

The Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held on November 23.

However, the alliance has yet to finalize its Chief Ministerial candidate. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats in the 280-member Assembly, while its allies--the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, and the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar--won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra elections. Congress won only 16 out of 288 assembly seats, while its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats. The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats.