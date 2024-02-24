BJP Kisan Morcha takes procession against atrocities in Sandeshkhali

KOLKATA: Members of the BJP Kisan Morcha on Saturday took out a procession here to protest against the alleged atrocities by Trinamool Congress leaders at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal.

The march originated from Girish Park in north Kolkata and treaded various adjoining areas.

BJP Kisan Morcha members shouted slogans against TMC leaders in Sandeshkhali where villagers accused local leaders of the ruling party of land grabbing.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of “sexually assaulting” them under coercion.

Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated to him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.



Violent protests by villagers rocked Sandeshkhali over the last several days, prompting leaders, both from the opposition and the ruling TMC, to visit the strife-torn area.



A team of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday went to the restive Sandeshkhali and spoke to villagers who accused local TMC leaders of sexual atrocities on women there.



Teams of various panels, such as the national commissions for scheduled tribes and scheduled castes, had gone to the area and took stock of the situation there.

Members of the National Commission for Women had also visited Sandeshkhali.