BJP alleges rift between Rahul, Priyanka; accuses LoP of sidelining sister at INDIA bloc protests

In a video message on Instagram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Priyanka Gandhi's "vote has also been stolen" within the Gandhi family and claimed she appeared unhappy at the mock parliament and the Ramlila Maidan rally.

The INDIA bloc on Saturday held a symbolic "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the right to vote was under threat as the poll panel was functioning at the behest of the Modi government.

On Sunday, the opposition grouping held a mammoth rally at Ramlila Maidan here against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision.