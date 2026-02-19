Bill Gates to skip India AI Impact Summit keynote amid Epstein file references

While the Foundation did not give any reasons, the decision comes after organisers expressed discomfort at giving Gates the stage after his name appeared in documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Government sources on February 17 stated that an invite extended to Gates for the Summit, much before the Epstein episode revealed has been withdrawn, and he will not be participating in the five-day conference that started on February 16.

On that day, a spokesperson for the Gates Foundation quickly contradicted to say he is indeed participating.

On Thursday, Gates Foundation said he will not speak at the summit so as not to shift the focus of the Summit.

"The Gates Foundation will be represented by Ankur Vora, President of Africa and India Offices, who will speak later today at the Summit," Gates Foundation said in a post on X. "After careful consideration, and to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities, Mr. Gates will not be delivering his keynote address."