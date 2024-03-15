Begin typing your search...

Bihar: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to hospital with complaint of chest pain

According to the information Yadav was at his home when he complained of chest pain and was subsequently rushed to Mediversal Hospital by his staff.

ByANIANI|15 March 2024 1:15 PM GMT
Bihar: RJDs Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to hospital with complaint of chest pain
X

RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to the hospital in Patna with the complaint of chest pain (Photo/ANI)

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav is been admitted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated following low blood pressure and chest pain.

According to the information Yadav was at his home when he complained of chest pain and was subsequently rushed to Mediversal Hospital by his staff.

This is the second time within nine months that Tej Pratap's health has deteriorated and is admitted to the hospital. Earlier. Tej Pratap visited the Buxar district where he inaugurated the Gyan Bindu Library in the Krishnabrahm area.

nationRashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu PrasadTej Pratap Yadavinformation YadavGyan Bindu Library
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X