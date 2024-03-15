Bihar: RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav admitted to hospital with complaint of chest pain

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav is been admitted to hospital after his health condition deteriorated following low blood pressure and chest pain.

According to the information Yadav was at his home when he complained of chest pain and was subsequently rushed to Mediversal Hospital by his staff.

This is the second time within nine months that Tej Pratap's health has deteriorated and is admitted to the hospital. Earlier. Tej Pratap visited the Buxar district where he inaugurated the Gyan Bindu Library in the Krishnabrahm area.