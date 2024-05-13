Bihar: PM Modi performs 'seva' at Gurudwara Patna Sahib

PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited and offered prayers at Gurudwara Patna Sahib and served food to devotees in its langar on Monday.

PM Modi was seen wearing a Sikh turban and he also served langer at Gurudwara Patna Sahib from a steel bucket.

Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister held a grand roadshow in Patna along with CM Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The high-voltage campaign led by the Prime Minister saw a sea of supporters, who had come to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister during the roadshow.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi greeted the people gathered on the sides of the roads.

The entire road stretch was decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too were wearing saffron shawls and caps.

With 40 Lok Sabha constituencies, the fourth highest among all States and Union Territories, Bihar holds a crucial position in shaping Indian politics.

The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance), the opposition coalition in Bihar, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties, recently announced that the RJD, its largest constituent, will contest 26 out of the state's 40 Lok Sabha seats.

As part of the NDA, BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 and 16 seats respectively.

In 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 seats, while Congress won just one seat. RJD, a formidable force in the state, failed to open its account.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began on Monday at 7:00 am.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha, and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, till phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 Lok Sabha seats.