Bihar govt has developed all places associated with Lord Buddha in Rajgir: Nitish

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that his government has developed all places associated with Lord Buddha in Rajgir.

Attending the 55th anniversary celebrations of Vishwa Shanti Stupa at Rajgir in Nalanda district, he said Lord Buddha had a strong connection with Rajgir.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said, "Lord Buddha used to live in Venuvan and then went to Gaya, where he attained enlightenment, following which he visited Sarnath where he delivered his first sermon. After that, he returned to Rajgir and then went to Vaishali and other places."

"Venuvan was earlier not in a good condition. Now, the entire area has been redeveloped with approach roads and beautification work. A 50-feet-high statue of Lord Buddha has been installed in Ghodha Katora Lake. Besides, Buddha Smriti Park and Buddha Stupa have been constructed in Patna," he added.

The CM conducted a 'parikrama' of the Vishwa Shanti Stupa and prayed for happiness, peace and prosperity in the state.

"Vishwa Shanti Stupa in Rajgir was constructed in 1969 by Fuyuji Guruji of Japan and was inaugurated on October 25 that year by the then President V V Giri," Kumar said.

He was presented with a gift sent by Dalai Lama. Kumar also inaugurated a newly constructed building near the ropeway.