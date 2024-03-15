Biggest scam in the country: Sanjay targets BJP over electoral bonds case

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused the BJP of being a core beneficiary of the electoral bonds purchased by the gaming and gambling companies. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party of being involved in the "biggest scam in the country".

According to Raut, the scheme involves gaming and gambling companies purchasing electoral bonds and channelling the funds directly into the bank accounts of the BJP.

"The gaming and gambling corporation buys electoral bonds which are then deposited into the ruling party's bank account. Megha engineering secures numerous contracts and in return of the favour purchases lakhs of electoral bonds, funnelling the funds to the BJP's bank account. There are many such companies for which the money has been bought in the electoral bonds and transferred to the political parties. This is the biggest scam in the country," Raut said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha suggested a connection between the recent ED raids on companies and their subsequent purchase of the bonds.

"People are just witnessing it today, everybody knew about it already...ED carries out a raid and just after a few hours, electoral bonds are bought. One must look at this correlation," Manoj Jha said.

Expressing concern over the case, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal asserted that the issue of electoral bonds would not be investigated by any probe agencies.

"ED and CBI are sleeping right now. If this thing happens against the Opposition they would have taken action. They have taken an overdose of sleeping pills. You must remember because I don't, that someone (referring to PM Modi) said 'na khaunga na khane dunga'. What happened to that? Someone (PM Modi) said that they would bring black money from the Swiss bank and transfer Rs 15 lakh each to people's accounts, but it seems like they have transferred that money to their accounts. In my opinion, this will not be investigated by any probe agencies. Now the responsibility is on the Court to determine what will they do and what action they will take," Sibal said.