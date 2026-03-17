Bigger tragedy averted; school students used Roop Nagar bridge daily: Locals after collapse

The tragedy could have been much bigger, they said. The bridge, which served as the main access to at least four government schools, gave way at 9.30 am. Had it been earlier, many more could have been killed.

Authorities said the bridge had already been declared unsafe and closed for public movement. Despite barricades, the bridge continued to be used regularly due to the lack of a convenient alternative route, according to residents.

It connected Gur Mandi to Roop Nagar and served as a crucial shortcut, reducing travel time by nearly 30 minutes -- as well as the distance by at least one kilometre -- for students heading to the nearby government schools.

"At the time of the incident, most students had already crossed the bridge to reach their schools, which has potentially saved hundreds from being on the structure when it collapsed," a local woman said.