Woman killed as 'unsafe' bridge collapses in Delhi’s Roop Nagar

Police said the bridge had been declared unsafe and was closed for public movement with barricades. Locals informed that the woman, who seemed to be a beggar, would often sit at one end of the bridge.

A PCR call regarding the bridge collapse was received at around 9.28 am, following which police and emergency teams rushed to the spot, police said. The bridge was found to have collapsed into the drain below.

Rescue personnel recovered the body of the woman, believed to be around 50 years old, a senior police officer said.