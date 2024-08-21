Bharat Bandh over SC-ST reservation evokes mixed response in Jharkhand

RANCHI: The Bharat Bandh called by some groups over community-based reservation evoked a mixed reaction in Jharkhand on Wednesday, as vehicular movement was briefly disrupted, several public buses stayed off the roads and schools remained closed.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has cancelled his visit to Palamu on Wednesday due to the strike, an official said.

Twenty-one organisations across the country have called for the Bharat Bandh against the Supreme Court's August 1 decision on the issue of SC-ST reservation. The organisations have opposed the verdict, contending that it will harm the basic principles of reservation.

The state’s ruling alliance – Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal – have extended support to the bandh. The Left parties, too, have backed the strike.

The workers of the ruling alliance were seen taking to the streets in support of the bandh in many parts of the state.

Vehicular movement was affected as protesters burnt tyres and put up blockades at various places in Ranchi. The bandh supporters were also seen asking shopkeepers to down shutters in the state capital.

Reports of road blockades were also received from Palamu, Godda, Dumka, Garhwa and other districts.

“We are not protesting the top court’s verdict, but we hit the streets to protect our rights provided by the Constitution,” said Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda.

While schools remained closed, attendance was thin in offices as several long-route public buses did not ply.

"I had to go to Giridih today for urgent work. But, buses are not plying. I had no prior information about this development," said Vinod Rawani, as he awaited transportation at the Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi.

Security has been bolstered at key locations to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

Meanwhile, the practical examination of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) at Ranchi University has been postponed, owing to the strike, another official said.

“The situation remained peaceful in Ranchi, as no untoward incident was reported from any part of the city. We are taking all efforts to ensure that traffic movement is not affected,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Hatia) P K Mishra said.