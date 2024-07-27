Bengaluru PG murder: Accused arrested in Bhopal

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru police have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of a 24-year-old woman at a paying guest accommodation here on July 23.

Abhishek was arrested in Bhopal where he fled after committing the gruesome murder of Kriti Kumari.

“Yes, he has been arrested,” a senior police officer told PTI on Saturday.

On Friday, the video of the chilling incident went viral.

According to police, Abhishek had sneaked into the PG accommodation and killed Kriti Kumari from Bihar.