Bengal: Police wait for final autopsy report in woman doctor murder case

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police were waiting for the final post-mortem examination report to come to a conclusion regarding the murder of a woman doctor, whose body was found in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here, a senior police officer said.

The preliminary autopsy report suggested that she was sexually abused and murdered.

"We are waiting for the final autopsy report to come to a conclusion in this case," the police officer told PTI.

The initial autopsy report indicated that she was murdered after being sexually assaulted and ruled out suicide, police said.

The report stated, "There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth and injuries over the face. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg... neck, in her right hand, ring finger and... lips."

Meanwhile, another police officer said that circumstantial evidence indicated a possibility that the woman doctor was first murdered and then raped by the arrested accused.

"There is evidence that the doctor was sleeping alone in the seminar hall of the hospital when she was attacked by the accused. The woman tried to resist but was strangled to death. To make sure she was dead, he also smothered her. There is a possibility that the accused could have raped her after the murder," the officer told PTI.

Police have also seized the clothes and shoes worn by the accused during the crime.

As to whether anybody else was involved in the crime along with the arrested accused, the officer said, "As of now there is no evidence of that."

"After committing the crime, the accused had gone back home and washed the clothes he was wearing. His shoes, with blood stains on them, were found during a search at the place he was staying," the officer said.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside a seminar hall of RG Kar Government Hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vowed to seek death penalty for the perpetrator.

The accused, who was reportedly an outsider frequenting the hospital premises, was arrested and charged under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of BNS. He was produced before a Kolkata court, which remanded him to police custody till August 23.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police deployed a huge contingent at the hospital on Sunday.

"No one will be allowed inside the hospital premises without proper identification. We will ensure total safety of the health workers in the medical establishment," the officer said.

The hospital authorities expelled the two security persons contractually employed at the emergency ward for not discharging their duties properly which, in a way, led to the crime against the doctor, another official said.