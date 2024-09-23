Bengal CM Mamata blames DVC for flood situation, says repeated requests to Centre went unanswered

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday again accused the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) of aggravating the flood situation in the state, stating that she had contacted the central government "at least 10 times," both recently and previously, but had not yet received a response.

Banerjee alleged that the central government was trying to privatise the DVC and expressed concerns that the flood situation could worsen if the corporation released more water.

She urged the central government to allocate one-fourth of the funds provided to political parties during elections to address the Ganga Action Plan and tackle erosion in the Malda and adjoining districts.

"The Ganga Action Plan, flood control, and the DVC are under the central government, but they have not done anything. That is why this flood is happening," she told reporters.

"I will tell the central government to grant one-fourth of the funds allocated during elections so that the Ganga Action Plan can be implemented," she said.

Banerjee emphasised, "We have sent letters ten times, but they do not act, and Bengal is suffering. The DVC does nothing; its capacity has decreased to 20 per cent. Now, there are attempts to privatise it."

Since Friday, Banerjee sent two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting intervention in the flood situation and the release of funds. She said the floods were primarily man-made, due to the unnecessary release of water by the DVC from its dams.

On Sunday, two officials from the Bengal government resigned from the Board of the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), the move coming a couple of days after Banerjee threatened to sever ties with the DVC.

Following an administrative meeting at the Purba Bardhaman district magistrate office, where she visited relief camps, Banerjee warned, "The DVC is still releasing water. There will be two more depressions, leading to heavy rainfall in additional districts. If it rains again and the DVC releases more water, the situation will worsen."

She assured the public of her administration's support, directing all officials, MPs, and MLAs to reach out to those affected and ensure they receive necessary relief materials and medicines.