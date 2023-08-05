Bengal BJP to overhaul district organisations ahead of 2024 LS polls

KOLKATA: Bengal BJP has decided to overhaul its district level organisational network in West Bengal in run upto to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election.

“Right now our party has 42 district organisation committees for the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. However, in the overhauled process we might have two organisation district committees for one Parliamentary constituency and in selected cases two organisation district committees might be merged into one,” informed a member of the party’s state committee in West Bengal.

Currently Darjeeling Lok Sabha is the only exception where a single Lok Sabha comes under two organisation district committees namely Darjeeling (plains) and Darjeeling (hills).

On the other, three Lok Sabha districts in Murshidabad district namely Berhampore, Jangipur and Murshidabad are managed by two organisation district committees namely Murshidabad (North) and Murshidabad (South) thus balancing the numbers of Lok Sabha seats and organisation district committees.

He pointed out that in the previous district organisation committee system, BJP managed to increase its tally to 18 in 2019 from just two in 2014.

“This year the central leadership has set a target for the state committee to double the figure to 36. The state committee is in agreement with the central leadership going somewhere near to the target will not be possible unless the district level organisation is strengthened. So we have decided to overhaul the organisation district committees,” the state committee member said.

Although refusing to spell out the exact parameters of such overhaul, the state committee member said that probably the member base under each organisation district committees and the performance of the committee concerned might be the deciding factors for overhauling.

“The final blueprint for such overhauling will be prepared by this month and once the process is completed the overhauled organisation district committees will be given their respective assignments keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

One major assignment for the overhauled committees will be to organise at least one mega community Durga Puja in the area under it during the forthcoming festive season.