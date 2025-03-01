Banks to remain closed for 14 days in March; check full list here

CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of holidays for the month of March.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. These include public holidays, regional holidays and regular offs on 2nd and 4th Saturday, as well as all Sundays.

Some festival holidays, including Ramzan and Holi are specfic to certain states, so banks will be closed in those places.

So, it is advised to plan your necessary bank related works accordingly.

To be note, the mobile banking and UPI service will continue to be available during the holidays .

The list of Holidays for March month:

March 2 (Sunday) - Weekly holiday

March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut - Banks in Mizoram will be closed

March 8 (Second Saturday) - Weekly holiday

March 9 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala - Banks in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala will be closed

March 14 (Friday): Holi - Banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland

March 15 (Saturday): Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna will be closed

March 16 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Bihar Diwas

March 23 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr - Banks in Jammu will be closed

March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida - Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed

March 30 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

March 31 (Monday): Ramzan