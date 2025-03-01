Begin typing your search...

    Banks to remain closed for 14 days in March; check full list here

    Some festival holidays, including Ramzan and Holi are specific to certain states, so banks will be closed in those places

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|1 March 2025 10:46 AM IST
    CHENNAI: The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of holidays for the month of March.

    According to a Maalaimalar report, the banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. These include public holidays, regional holidays and regular offs on 2nd and 4th Saturday, as well as all Sundays.

    So, it is advised to plan your necessary bank related works accordingly.

    To be note, the mobile banking and UPI service will continue to be available during the holidays .

    The list of Holidays for March month:

    March 2 (Sunday) - Weekly holiday

    March 7 (Friday): Chapchar Kut - Banks in Mizoram will be closed

    March 8 (Second Saturday) - Weekly holiday

    March 9 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

    March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahan and Attukal Pongala - Banks in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Kerala will be closed

    March 14 (Friday): Holi - Banks will be closed in all states except Tripura, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, and Nagaland

    March 15 (Saturday): Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal and Patna will be closed

    March 16 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

    March 22 (Fourth Saturday): Bihar Diwas

    March 23 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

    March 27 (Thursday): Shab-e-Qadr - Banks in Jammu will be closed

    March 28 (Friday): Jumat-ul-Vida - Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed

    March 30 (Sunday) - Weekly Holiday

    March 31 (Monday): Ramzan

    RBIBank holidays
    Online Desk

