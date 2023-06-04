Balasore train accident: 'Track laying work done on one of the two main lines'

BALASORE: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who took stock of the restoration work at the Balasore train accident site in Odisha on Sunday said that track laying has ben done on one of the two main lines.

"PM Modi visited the accident site and met patients at Baleswar District Hospital yesterday and has given instructions according to which the work is being done. Restoration work is underway. Out of the two main lines, track laying work has been done on one of them and is underway on the other," Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

Railway Minister said that the accident that claimed the lives of 288 passengers happened due to a change in electronic interlocking.

The Balasore train accident where two passenger trains and a goods carriage were involved claimed 288 lives so far while over 1,000 people sustained injuries.

Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw said that the commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it.

"The commissioner of railway safety has investigated the matter and let the investigation report come but we have identified the cause of the incident and the people responsible for it... It happened due to a change in electronic interlocking," Vaishnaw told ANI.

The Railway Minister further added the focus right now is on the restoration and the target is to finish the work by Wednesday morning.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track," Vaishnaw added.

The preliminary report on the tragedy said the three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. As many as 17 coaches of these two passenger trains were derailed and severely damaged in the accident on Friday evening