Bakrid celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated with religious fervour and enthusiasm across Telangana on Thursday.

Muslims offered prayers at mosques and Eidgahs in Hyderabad and other places in the state on the occasion. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders conveyed Bakrid greetings.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and several other leaders conveyed Bakrid greetings.

''I extend my heartfelt wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid festival. Wishing all the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health!,'' the Governor said in a message.

The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy, she said.

Greeting people on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao said Bakrid festival inculcates the great qualities of devotion, sacrifice, compassion and faith.

Telangana is being governed by giving equal respect to all religious beliefs and traditions, he said.

The state government has been implementing a slew of schemes for the development and welfare of Muslim minorities, he said.

State Congress president Revanth Reddy said Bakrid symbolises devotion and sacrifice.