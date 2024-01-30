Baba Ramdev's wax impression unveiled, to adorn Madame Tussauds Museum in New York

NEW DELHI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev became the latest global icon to find pride of place at New York's Madame Tussauds Museum, as his wax statue was unveiled on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Yoga guru's wax impression was unveiled at an event in Delhi in the presence of Baba Ramdev.

Baba Ramdev's wax figure has been carved in the Vrikshasana pose, which involves s standing on one leg with the other leg bent and the sole of the foot resting against the inner thigh of the standing leg.

On the occasion, Baba Ramdev said, "I feel honoured that my wax statue is being installed at Madame Tussauds in New York. It's not just a piece of recognition for me but is also a recognition of yoga and ayurveda and India's eternal culture. This also shows that not only are icons from Bollywood, Hollywood, and the world of politics celebrated and recognised but a seer can also claim similar recognition."



At the event, Baba Ramdev also put a 'tika' on the forehead of his wax impression while unveiling it.

Baba Ramdev has now joined the league of other prominent Indian personalities whose wax statues were earlier installed at Madame Tussauds Museum in New York.

His wax statue will be placed at the museum in Times Square, Manhattan.