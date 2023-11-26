Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres renamed as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir'

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir', said a letter accessed by ANI.

The Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise.

"Going one step ahead and to realise the dream of Ayushman India, the competent authority has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' with the tagline 'Arogya Parmam Dhanam'", the letter read.

"The new title will be 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' with the tagline 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'. It has to suitably replace the existing title, Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres' across all operationalized AB-HWCs", it added.

Ayushman Bharat (AB) is a scheme launched by the central government in 2018 that aims to provide free health care services and health insurance coverage to low-income earners in the country.

It has two components that are complementary to each other. Under its first component,Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) have been created to deliver comprehensive primary health care that is universal and free to users, with a focus on wellness and the delivery of an expanded range of services closer to the community.

The second component is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which provides health insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakhs per year to low-income earners in the country.