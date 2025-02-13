At Parliamentary panel meet, MPs raise issue of Ranveer Allahbadia's controversial comments

NEW DELHI: Several members of a parliamentary committee on Thursday raised the issue of social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's crass comments, calling for strict action and strengthening measures to curb such incidents.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra said several members cutting across party lines raised the issue and expressed the need to take stringent measures to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

The committee, which is headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, is likely to write the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on the issue.

BJP MPs Anil Baluni, V D Sharma, Lahar Singh Siroya and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi were among those who raised the issue, sources said.