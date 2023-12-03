Assembly results 2023: BJP reaches majority mark in Madhya Pradesh as per early trends

BHOPAL: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have taken a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India.

BJP is ahead in 133 out of 199 seats while Congress is at 52 as per the latest trend of the poll body at 10:11 am.

Gondvana Gantantra Party - GGP is also leading on three seats in the state and Independent from one seat. As per the ECI, Congress leader Kamal Nath is leading with 1944 votes from Chhindwara while BJP candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu is trailing from the seat.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that he is confident that his party- Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Madhya Pradesh with an absolute majority.

5 States Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates

"We knew that as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, given the public welfare schemes of our double engine government - people's blessings will be with us... I am confident that their blessings will be with the BJP and we will form the government with absolute majority," Scindia said while speaking to the reporters.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the union minister said that he welcomed all the 'curses' for him by the former CM of the state. "I welcome every curse given to me and congratulate Digvijaya Singh from the bottom of my heart (Unki har ek bad-dua ka main swagat karta hoon aur Digvijaya Singh ji ko apne dil ki gehraiyon se shubhkaamna bhi data hoon)," he added.

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face. Nath has been the MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president for several years. He has represented the Chhindwara parliamentary seat for nine terms since 1980, becoming one of the longest-serving MPs in the country.

In a run to the assembly polls, Nath targeted Chouhan for his alleged misgovernance, corruption, and failure to control crimes against women, tribals, and Dalits, focusing his campaign on hyperlocal issues, even as the Congress made several pro-poor and pro-farmer welfare promises. The counting of votes of assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 began at 8 am on Sunday.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Voting was carried out in a single phase.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape.